Merck’s investigational Timothy grass allergy tablet reduced symptoms in Phase III study

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has published positive results for its investigational Timothy grass sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet (MK-7243) from a study involving adult and pediatric patients.
The product is licensed to Merck for North America by Danish firm ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) under a potential $250 million deal, and is marketed as Grazax in Europe, where it was first approved in 2006.
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