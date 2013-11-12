Merck’s investigational Timothy grass allergy tablet reduced symptoms in Phase III study

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has published positive results for its investigational Timothy grass sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet (MK-7243) from a study involving adult and pediatric patients.

The product is licensed to Merck for North America by Danish firm ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) under a potential $250 million deal, and is marketed as Grazax in Europe, where it was first approved in 2006.