Merck’s PAH drug Winrevair gains FDA approval

In what is seen as an important win for Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK), the US pharma giant late yesterday announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved sotatercept-csrk injection (which will be marketed in the USA as Winrevair).
Merck’s shares rose almost 5% to $131.49 in after-hours trading on Tuesday following the news.
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