Merck Serono appoints Meeta Gulyani as head of Strategy and Global Franchises

19 March 2014
Merck Serono, Merck Serono, the biotech unit of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), has announced the appointment of Meeta Gulyani to the position of Head of Strategy and Global Franchises as of May 7. Mrs Gulyani will be based in Boston, ISA, and will report to Belén Garijo, president and chief executive officer of Merck Serono.

“I am very pleased to have Meeta on board as we are moving into a new phase of Merck Serono’s transformation, focused on growth, and seek to maximize the value of our current product portfolio and build our future product offering”, said Dr Garijo. “Meeta is an accomplished executive with a leadership track record across strategic and operational roles in both mature and emerging markets and will bring the necessary expertise and global perspective required for this important role.”

Mrs Gulyani will be leading Merck Serono’s Global Franchises (Multiple Sclerosis & Immunology, Oncology, Fertility, General Medicine & Endocrinology, and Medical Devices), with a strong focus on defining integrated strategies for the different disease areas, ensuring rigorous allocation of resources in line with the strategy, as well supporting drive Merck Serono’s operating performance through marketing excellence.

