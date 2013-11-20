Thursday 8 January 2026

Merck Serono collaborates with Biopharm GmbH on osteoarthritis research

20 November 2013
Privately-held Biopharma GmbH says it has signed an agreement with Merck Serono, the biopharma subsidiary of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) directed toward the molecular engineering of a biologic compound for the treatment of osteoarthritis.

Under the terms of the accord, Biopharm and Merck Serono will enter a joint discovery project focusing on a potential pro-anabolic osteoarthritis modifying drug based on a growth factor derived from the Biopharm growth factor platform technology. Payment fees include an upfront payment, service fees, potential milestone, and royalty payments. Further financial details were not disclosed.

The aim of the research program, which is intended to run for two years, is to strengthen the potential beneficial effects of an existing wildtype protein, which is thought to drive hyaline joint cartilage formation during embryogenic development and seems to be associated with osteoarthritis.

