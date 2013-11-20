Merck Serono collaborates with Biopharm GmbH on osteoarthritis research

Privately-held Biopharma GmbH says it has signed an agreement with Merck Serono, the biopharma subsidiary of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) directed toward the molecular engineering of a biologic compound for the treatment of osteoarthritis.
Under the terms of the accord, Biopharm and Merck Serono will enter a joint discovery project focusing on a potential pro-anabolic osteoarthritis modifying drug based on a growth factor derived from the Biopharm growth factor platform technology. Payment fees include an upfront payment, service fees, potential milestone, and royalty payments. Further financial details were not disclosed.
The aim of the research program, which is intended to run for two years, is to strengthen the potential beneficial effects of an existing wildtype protein, which is thought to drive hyaline joint cartilage formation during embryogenic development and seems to be associated with osteoarthritis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze