Merck takes another hit on bintrafusp alfa development

16 March 2021
German pharma and life sciences major Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) today announced disappointing top-line data from the Phase II INTR@PID BTC 047 study evaluating bintrafusp alfa as a monotherapy in the second-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) who have failed or are intolerant of first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.

In the study of 159 patients, bintrafusp alfa demonstrated single-agent efficacy and durability with a manageable safety profile after more than nine months of follow-up, with an Independent Review Committee (IRC)-adjudicated objective response rate (ORR) of 10.1% (95% CI: 5.9% to 15.8%) per RECIST 1.1.

Did not meet pre-defined threshold

