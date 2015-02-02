Merck transfers diabetes and thyroid business from Takeda to its own operations in Russia

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has transferred responsibility for its diabetes and thyroid portfolio from marketing partner Takeda (TYO: 4502) to Merck Serono in Russia.
This is part of Merck Serono’s commercial strategy to expand into emerging markets, and to provide quality products to meet the increasing needs of Russian patients with diabetes and thyroid diseases.
Branding of products will not change, and products will be manufactured and distributed through the same channels. The company recently expanded its retail sales force in anticipation of the change, and promotion and marketing will be handled by a new local business unit.
