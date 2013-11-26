Merrimack and Actavis collaborate to develop specialty drugs

USA-based Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MACK) and generics drug major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) have entered into a collaboration agreement to develop news specialty drugs.
Merrimack will utilize its proprietary nanoliposomal technology platform to develop and manufacture various pharmaceutical products for Actavis to commercialize around the world. The news saw Merrimack’ shares leap 11% to $3.53 in pre-market trading on Tuesday (November 26).
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