Merrimack Pharma is systematically driven, say analysts

USA-based Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: MACK) recent R&D day (The Pharma Letter April 11) highlighted an impressive pipeline of six clinical stage drug candidates assembled largely through its integrated, systems biology-driven drug discovery and development approach, comment analysts at Edison Equity Research.

These drugs are being tested in 10 patient populations, including one Phase III and nine Phase II studies, with multiple data read-outs in the next year. In their opinion, the relatively modest $470 million enterprise value (EV) and considering the pipeline, Merrimack is an attractive investment proposition.