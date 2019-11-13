Merz splits into three with vow to target US medical aesthetics market

Privately-held German group Merz has announced plans to reorganize into three independently operating businesses focusing on medical aesthetics, therapeutics and consumer care.

The group will create the largest dedicated medical aesthetics business globally, with this unit’s global management team to be based in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, ensuring it is centered in the world’s largest market.

Bob Rhatigan, previously chief executive of Merz Americas, will head up the global medical aesthetics business. He is credited for driving both Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA) and Ultherapy to double-digit growth, making Xeomin the fastest growing neurotoxin in the US medical aesthetics market, and more than doubled sales for the flagship injectable filler, Radiesse, in Latin America.