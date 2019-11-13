Merz splits into three with vow to target US medical aesthetics market

Privately-held German group Merz has announced plans to reorganize into three independently operating businesses focusing on medical aesthetics, therapeutics and consumer care.
The group will create the largest dedicated medical aesthetics business globally, with this unit’s global management team to be based in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, ensuring it is centered in the world’s largest market.
Bob Rhatigan, previously chief executive of Merz Americas, will head up the global medical aesthetics business. He is credited for driving both Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA) and Ultherapy to double-digit growth, making Xeomin the fastest growing neurotoxin in the US medical aesthetics market, and more than doubled sales for the flagship injectable filler, Radiesse, in Latin America.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze