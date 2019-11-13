Sunday 11 January 2026

Merz splits into three with vow to target US medical aesthetics market

Pharmaceutical
13 November 2019
merz_large

Privately-held German group Merz has announced plans to reorganize into three independently operating businesses focusing on medical aesthetics, therapeutics and consumer care.

The group will create the largest dedicated medical aesthetics business globally, with this unit’s global management team to be based in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, ensuring it is centered in the world’s largest market.

Bob Rhatigan, previously chief executive of Merz Americas, will head up the global medical aesthetics business. He is credited for driving both Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA) and Ultherapy to double-digit growth, making Xeomin the fastest growing neurotoxin in the US medical aesthetics market, and more than doubled sales for the flagship injectable filler, Radiesse, in Latin America.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Allergan buys medical aesthetics company
17 September 2018
Pharmaceutical
Xeomin approved in Japan
29 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Merz nabs Allergan exec to head US neurosciences business
15 August 2017
Pharmaceutical
Germany consolidates itself as world leader in pharma, says CPhI
24 October 2019




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze