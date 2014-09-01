Mexico first country to launch Novo Nordisk’s Ryzodeg

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) today announced that Mexico has become the first country in the world to launch Ryzodeg, making the drug available for people with type 2 diabetes.

Ryzodeg is a combination of two distinct insulin analogues (insulin degludec and insulin aspart in the ratio of 70% and 30%), making it the first combination of a basal insulin with an ultra-long duration of action and a well-established mealtime insulin in one pen for people with type 2 diabetes.

Ryzodegoffers adults with type 2 diabetes successful reductions in HbA1c, with lower risk of hypoglycemia versus biphasic insulin aspart 30. As Ryzodegis a combination product it requires fewer daily injections than administering basal and mealtime insulin in separate injections.



“Ryzodegis a new approach to diabetes management, and we are very pleased to make it available now for people with diabetes. Ryzodeghas documented excellent glucose control and a low risk of hypoglycemia in clinical trials, and it represents an excellent opportunity for intensification of insulin treatment with fewer injections than other treatment options,” said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk.