Mexico's Grupo Casa Saba to acquire Chile's FASA in $637 million deal

In what has been described as a landmark Latin American pharmaceutical transaction, Mexican drug wholesaler Grupo Casa Saba (GCS) has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the Chilean company Farmacias Ahumada SA in a deal valued at around $637 million, including the assumption of $162 million in estimated net debt as of March 31, 2010.
Under the terms of the accord, GCS will offer an all cash option tender for 100% of FASA common shares, which trade on the Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago, at a price of 1,642 Chilean pesos per share. The tender offer will be contingent upon the successful tender of at least 50.0% plus one of all FASA shares outstanding, and is expected to be financed through a mix of cash and new debt for which GCS has obtained firm commitments from HSBC.
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