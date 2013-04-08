MHLW joins Japan's first P-PP to facilitate R&D of new health technologies for the developing world

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has said it supports the research and development of new health technologies for the developing world, through financing the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and collaborating with the Global Health Innovative Technology Fund (GHIT), a non-profit organization based in Japan, that announced its establishment on April 8.
The GHIT was established between the government and a consortium of Japanese pharmaceutical companies (Astellas, Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai, Shionogi and Takeda) as well the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It plans to attract further investment partners.
Currently, R&D efforts are insufficient for medicines of diseases that are disproportionally affecting developing countries, including neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), tuberculosis and malaria, due to small market incentives and a low demand for these medicines in developed countries. The international community is urged to provide people with access to affordable essential medicines, in cooperation with pharmaceutical companies.2
