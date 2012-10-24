MicuRx joins forces with VC for next-generation antibiotic for China

MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held US biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation antibiotics, and China-based Shanghai ZhangJiang Biomedical Industry Venture Capital yesterday announced the establishment of Shanghai MengKe Pharmaceuticals, a joint venture formed to fund the development and commercialization of MRX-I for the Chinese market.
MRX-I is a novel, oral oxazolidinone antibiotic targeting infections due to multi-drug resistant Gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE). MRX-I is differentiated from marketed antibiotics in its class by its enhanced potency against MRSA and a markedly improved safety profile. The joint venture expects to complete clinical trials and apply for marketing MRX-I in China by 2017.
Will take advantage of ZhangJiang resources
