Millennium Laboratories announces key executive appointments for Commercial Operations

US-based pharmacogenetics company Millennium Laboratories has announced the appointment of Nikhil Nayak as chief marketing officer, Steven Soe as chief compliance officer, and Michael Flowers as vice president, government operations.

Mr Nayak, Millennium's chief marketing officer, has nearly two decades of experience in marketing, including life cycle product management, finance, global commercialization, managed markets and digital strategies.

Over the course of his career at Forest Laboratories, Mr Nayak steered launches of products in Canada, Europe and Latin America. He was the head of the Namenda franchise and was instrumental in the launches of Bystolic, Celexa and Lexapro, for which he was recognized as part of Medical Marketing & Media's 2003 "Brand Team of the Year."