MindMed value doubles with LSD trip set to enter Phase III

Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed; Nasdaq: MNMD) were nearly 52% higher following Thursday's trading.
The USA-based brain health biotech made a series of announcements on the day, the first two relating to its development of MM120 (lysergide d-tartrate).
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