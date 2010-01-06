Minster Pharma stock rockets after accepting 4.3 million takeover bid from Proximagen

UK-based Proximagen Neuroscience has reached agreement with Britain's Minster Pharmaceuticals to acquire the latter for 6 pence a share, or a total of about £4.3 million ($6.9 million), a premium of some 45.5% on its closing price December 31, 2009, the last trading day prior to the announcement.
The news saw Minster's stock leaping 40.6% to 5.8 pence on January 4. The deal is conditional on Minster having a minimum net cash balance of £3.5 million, but has been backed by the company's directors who hold shares and is being recommended to other shareholders.
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