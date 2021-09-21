Mitigating compliance risks and employee burnout in pharma's hybrid work model

Uwe Trinks, global practice lead for pharmacovigilance technologies, IQVIA, provides an Expert View on how the pharmaceutical industry can make a success of new working practices.

As countries like Canada, Israel, the UK, USA, Italy, Germany and France have vaccinated 50%-70% of their populations, we are seeing the paradigm shift to a hybrid working model come fully to fruition.

The life sciences industry banded together largely remotely over the past year to deliver the products that enable us to return to work. This shift was the catalyst for many industry leaders to advance their companies’ digital transformation and discover new opportunities where a remote option is in place for employees.