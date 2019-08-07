Sunday 11 January 2026

Mitsubishi Tanabe's ALS drug approved in China

Pharmaceutical
7 August 2019
mitsubishi-tanabe-big

Edavarone, from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508), has been approved in China as an intravenous treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The Japanese drugmaker’s manufacture and sales subsidiary in China will market the product, which was first approved in Japan in 2015, followed by South Korea, Canada, the USA and Switzerland.

With the Chinese approval, edavarone has now been approved in six countries. Its brand name in Japan is Radicut, and in the USA it is branded as Radicava. In May, the submission in Europe was withdrawn after a demand for an additional long-term study.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Mitsubishi Tanabe pulls Radicava MAA for ALS in the Europe
30 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Mitsubishi Tanabe stands up to Novartis in royalty row
20 February 2019
Pharmaceutical
Argatroban business in Europe transferred to Ethypharm
17 June 2024
Pharmaceutical
New data on Radicava for people with ALS presented at ENCALS
18 June 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze