Mitsubishi Tanabe shows promise of SC form of Parkinson’s drug

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America has announced the publication of results in The Lancet Neurology from the pivotal, Phase III BouNDless trial.

This study is evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of investigational ND0612 - a continuous, 24 hours/day subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) - in comparison to oral immediate-release (IR) LD/CD in people with Parkinson’s disease (PD) experiencing motor fluctuations.