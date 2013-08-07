Mitsubishi Tanabe unit to build new plant in China

Japanese drug major Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508) says that one of its subsidiaries, Tianjin Tanabe Seiyaku, plans to construct a new production facility in China, starting in August and completing in March 2015, with production slated to begin in January 2016. The planned cost of the project is about 1.9 billion yen ($19.2 million).
The new facility is designed to expand production capacity of the subsidiary, and aims to meet new Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. It will be located at the existing site of Tianjin Tanabe in Tianjin.
Noting the rapid growth of the Chinese pharmaceutical market, which is now the third largest in the world, Mitsubishi Tanabe says that paving the foundation for expanded overseas operations is one of the challenges in the group’s medium-term management plan. China was designated as a priority area for implementing the strategy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze