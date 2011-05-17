Mitsui to acquire Mercian pharma and chemicals unit

Japan’s Mitsui & Co said recently that it has decided to acquire a 100% stake in MBS Co Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercian Corp (itself a unit of Kirin Holding). This will be achieved by demerger (absorption-type split) of Mercian's pharmaceutical and chemical businesses, and Mitsui and Mercian entered into a share transfer agreement in relation to this acquisition. No further financial terms were disclosed.

Given that the medical and health care business area as one of Mitsui's core business activities, Mitsui has already developed a variety of businesses in both pharmaceuticals (including supporting pharmaceutical manufacturing, distribution and sales) and health care services business (including supporting operation and management of hospitals and clinics, and healthcare-related information services). Specifically, Mitsui has over 40 years' business experience in pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organization (CMO) business, and has built up relationships with pharmaceutical companies both within Japan and overseas through the supply of raw materials.

Business with sales of $66 million