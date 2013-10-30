Thursday 8 January 2026

Mixed geographical performance from Ipsen

Pharmaceutical
30 October 2013

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) today (October 30) reported sales for the third quarter of 2013, noting a significant slowdown in North America and a dip in performance in major Western European markets.

Total group sales for the quarter increased 3.8% to 298.1 million euros ($411.2 million). Within this, major western European country sales dipped 0.6% to 119.0 million euros; other European countries leapt 14.9% to 78.1 million euros; North America was down 21.4% to 13.5 million euros - mainly impacted by the Increlex (mecasermin) supply interruption that occurred mid-June - and rest of world sales advanced 6.3% to 87.5 million euros. Total specialty care product sales increased 3.0% to 211.9 million euros, with primary care revenues rising 5.7% to 77.8 million euros, the company noted.

Commenting on the results, Marc de Garidel, chairman and chief executive of Ipsen, said: “In the third quarter, Decapeptyl [triptorelin embonate] sales have stabilized after a difficult start to the year, notably affected by uncertainties in China. Primary care is returning to growth, driven by a strong international performance and a slowdown of the decline in France. In the future, the Group intends to better leverage the respective potential of specialty care and primary care activities through a project1 of new organization.” He added: “In terms of R&D, we are very pleased with the positive results of the CLARINET study, which are providing us with solid long-term growth perspectives, notably in the United States.”

