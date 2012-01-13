Mixed NICE recommendations for CML and diabetes drugs

In a batch of final guidances released this morning by the UK’s drug watchdog the Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), the agency has recommended Swiss drug major Novartis’ Tasigna (nilotinib) for the treatment of the chronic and accelerated phases of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) that is resistant or intolerant to standard-dose imatinib.

However, on a negative note, US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Sprycel (dasatinib) is not recommended for CML that is resistant or intolerant to standard-dose imatinib, and high-dose imatinib (Glivec, also from Novartis) is not recommended for CML that is resistant to standard-dose imatinib.