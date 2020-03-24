Mixed Ph III results for Milestone Pharma’s etripamil for at-home acute PSVT treatment

Shares of Canadian drug developer Milestone Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MIST) were down a massive 75% at $10.51 in pre-market trading today, after its announcement on Monday of disappointing top-line results from its Phase III, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled NODE-301 trial of its investigational new drug, etripamil nasal spray, the company's novel short-acting calcium channel blocker, in patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT).

The NODE-301 trial, which enrolled a total of 431 patients across 65 sites in the USA and Canada, is an event-driven Phase III efficacy trial of etripamil for terminating supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) episodes in the at-home setting.