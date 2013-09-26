Mixed Phase III results with Lilly’s ramucirumab

US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has announced top-line results from a global Phase III study of ramucirumab in advanced gastric cancer, but has revealed disappointing results for a Phase III study of the drug in metastatic breast cancer. News of the breast cancer indication failure saw Lilly’s share fall 3% to $51.04 by close of trading on September 26.
The RAINBOW trial, a global Phase III study of ramucirumab in combination with paclitaxel in patients with advanced gastric cancer, met its primary endpoint of improved overall survival and a secondary endpoint of improved progression-free survival.
The randomized, double-blind trial compared ramucirumab and paclitaxel to placebo and paclitaxel in patients with advanced (locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic) gastric cancer that was refractory to or progressive after initial chemotherapy.
