Mixed results for Almirall and Forest's LAMA/LABA combo for COPD

Spain’s largest drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC) and US partner Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX) have announced positive top-line results from the Phase III AUGMENT COPD study (n=1,692) showing that fixed dose combination of aclidinium bromide (LAMA) and formoterol fumarate (LABA) 400/12mcg achieved statistically significant improvements in change from baseline for the co-primary endpoints of FEV1 versus formoterol 12mcg at week 24 (p<0.05).

The 400/6mcg combination - for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), delivered in the Pressair inhaler (Genuair outside the USA) - demonstrated statistically significant improvements in FEV1 at one hour post-dose versus aclidinium 400mcg (p<0.0001). Regulatory filings in the USA (FDA) and Europe (EMA) are planned in fourth-quarter 2013.