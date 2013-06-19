Mixed results for AstraZeneca/B-MS' Onglyza; Newron's safinamide does well in PD

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and US partner Bristol-Myers Squibb have announced mixed top-line results of the Phase IV SAVOR-TIMI-53 (Saxagliptin Assessment of Vascular Outcomes Recorded in Patients with Diabetes Mellitus) clinical trial of diabetes drug Onglyza (saxagliptin).
In this study of adult patients with type 2 diabetes with either a history of established cardiovascular disease or multiple risk factors, Onglyza met the primary safety objective of non-inferiority, and did not meet the primary efficacy objective of superiority, for a composite endpoint of cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction or non-fatal ischemic stroke, when added to a patient’s current standard of care (with or without other anti-diabetic therapies), as compared to placebo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze