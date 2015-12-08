Thursday 8 January 2026

MMRF presents strong clinical data for multiple myeloma at ASH

8 December 2015
The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) said the results of a study for multiple myeloma showed the utility of a new sequencing platform specifically tailored to myeloma patients.

Walter Capone, chief executive of the MMRF, said:“These latest findings from the MMRF CoMMpass Study deepen our understanding of the genomics of multiple myeloma, allowing researchers and the medical community to better focus on the mechanisms behind this cancer and personalize care for patients. Securing this type of data from the MMRF CoMMpass Study is a crucial step towards finding a cure for multiple myeloma.”

The MMRF CoMMpass Study is a longitudinal study of patients with newly diagnosed active multiple myeloma. The goal is to map the genomic profile of each patient to clinical outcomes to develop a more complete understanding of patient responses to treatments. A cornerstone of the MMRF’s Personalized Medicine Initiative, the study will collect and analyse tissue samples, clinical data and genetic information from 1,000 newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients for at least eight years.

