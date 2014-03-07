Thursday 8 January 2026

Moderna appoints biotechnology investment banking veteran Lorence Kim as chief financial officer

Pharmaceutical
7 March 2014
moderna-logo-1--1

US headquartered Moderna Therapeutics, a leader in the development of RNA (mRNA) Therapeutics, has announced that Lorence Kim will join Moderna's executive leadership team as chief financial officer, effective April 21.

Prior to joining Moderna, Dr Kim was managing director and co-head of the US biotechnology investment banking effort at Goldman Sachs. While at Goldman Sachs, Dr Kim was a member of the Healthcare Investment Banking Group for nearly 14 years and was named a managing director in 2008.

"Moderna is now in a strong financial position, with significant funding from investors and strategic agreements with pharmaceutical leaders such as AstraZeneca and Alexion Pharmaceuticals. As we build the company, we have many options ahead of us, and our strategic choices will have a huge impact on our long-term success. This is why we looked for an atypical CFO," said Stéphane Bancel, founding president and chief executive of Moderna. "Lorence is very accomplished in the healthcare investment community and a great match for Moderna. His addition to the Moderna leadership team increases our ability to reach our full potential and deliver many transformative mRNA drugs to patients."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze