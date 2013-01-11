Modernizing USA's Medicare and Medicaid could save the federal government $542 billion over next decade; report

The US federal government, confronting an enormous fiscal challenge, could save up to $542 billion in Medicare and Medicaid spending over the next 10 years through a proven “third strategy” for modernizing health care and improving patient outcomes, according to a new report by UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE: UNH) Center for Health Reform & Modernization.
The current national debate about Medicare and Medicaid has largely centered on either cutting patient benefits or cutting provider payments. This report analyzes a third strategy: unlocking savings through applying best practices for improved prevention, care coordination and payment reform to Medicare and Medicaid. Around 75% of the nation’s roughly $1 trillion of Medicare and Medicaid annual spending still relies on outdated indemnity-style benefits and siloed fee-for-service provider reimbursement.
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