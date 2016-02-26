Thursday 8 January 2026

Modest growth expected for Parkinson’s disease market

26 February 2016
While the Parkinson’s disease market is set to expand from $2.1 billion in 2014 to $3.2 billion by 2021, at a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, game-changing treatments will not be available for the foreseeable future, a new study suggests.

According to business intelligence provider GBI Research’s latest report, the Parkinson’s disease market growth will occur despite the patent expiries of several key products during the forecast period. These treatments include Azilect (rasagiline from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries [NYSE: TEVA]), Neupro (rotigotine, from UCB [Euronext: UCB]) and Stalevo (levodopa, carbidopa and entacapone, from Novartis [NOVN: VX]).

Parnjeet Bains, analyst for GBI Research, says: “New entrants are expected to offset the inevitable generic erosion caused by patent expiries, as drug developers focus their attention on offering easier methods of administration and continuous symptomatic relief. For example, four new levodopa formulations are expected to enter the market by 2021, each designed to improve off-episodes in advanced Parkinson’s disease patients by providing continuous drug administration.”

