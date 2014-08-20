Mood lifts for Medtech in first half of 2014, while Pharma sector faces new struggles

An M&A frenzy that accounted for nearly $90 billion of equity set the pace for the first half of 2014 in the pharma and biotech sectors, but a slowdown in initial public offerings (IPOs) and six months of volatile market activity could tarnish the year’s shimmering start.

Meanwhile, skies appear to have brightened for the medtech sector as improvements, largely fueled by multibillion-dollar deals, occurred across the board, according to EP Vantage’s new half-year reviews of the Pharma and Medtech industries.