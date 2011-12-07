More cancer and HIV drugs added to Australian PBS

More than 160,000 patients will benefit directly from changes to Australia’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) from this month, including people being treated for cancer, HIV and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the government has announced.

Minister for Health and Ageing Nicola Roxon explained that the changes include the listing of denosumab (US biotech firm Amgen’s Xgeva), which will help about 4,000 people with breast or prostate cancer-related bone metastases who also have severe kidney function problems, or who undergo dialysis treatment.

Between 65% and 75% of patients with advanced breast or prostate cancer develop bone metastases, which involve the spread of cancer cells. Complications of bone metastases include severe pain, fractures and spinal cord compression - which all have the potential to significantly reduce a patient’s quality of life and independence.