More EMA/CHMP recommendations

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended approval of a number of new drugs at its January meeting.

These included US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) Dutrebis (lamivudine/raltegravir), which was recommended by the Committee as a new treatment option for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV-1).

Also, the CHMP backed approval of Sivextro (tedizolid phosphate), an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, from Cubist, a company that Merck has acquired, effective January 22.