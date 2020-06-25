More Mayzent data needed for funding nod, says UK's NICE

The UK’s reimbursement agency has recommended against using the novel multiple sclerosis (MS) therapy Mayzent (siponimod), in draft guidance.

In January, Mayzent was approved in Europe for the treatment of adult patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), with active disease.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said that while the treatment had been shown to reduce relapses and slow the progression of disability compared with placebo, there was: “no evidence directly comparing siponimod with interferon beta-1b,” the current standard of care.