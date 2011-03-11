More negative opinions on cancer drugs from UK's NICE

In two guidance documents issued this week, the UK’s drug watchdog the Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has again turned down National Health Service use of two cancer drugs; independent French drugmaker Pierre Fabre’s Javlor (vinflunine) for bladder cancer and Swiss drug major Roche’s (SIX: ROG) Tarceva (erlotinib) as maintenance treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
In a final draft guidance, the NICE said it has not been able to recommend vinflunine for the treatment of advanced or metastatic transitional cell carcinoma of the urothelial tract which has progressed following prior treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy. The draft is now with consultees, who have the opportunity to appeal against it. NICE has not yet issued final guidance to the NHS.
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