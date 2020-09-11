More options for migraine sufferers

New Phase III data for Reyvow (lasmiditan), the only US Food and Drug Administration-approved medicine in a new class of acute treatment for migraine, show a positive impact on pain management.
Adults who took the serotonin receptor agonist at different dosing levels were more likely to achieve pain freedom at two hours, compared to those taking placebo.
Reyvow showed significant therapeutic gains of 17%-21% for pain freedom at this point, and met all 18 gated endpoints in the CENTURION study.
