More positive data for semaglutide in weight loss

New results from the STEP Phase IIIa clinical trial program demonstrated weight loss with investigational treatment of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4mg versus placebo.
In the STEP 4 trial, study participants who reached the maintenance dose of semaglutide 2.4mg during a 20-week run-in period were randomized to either continue treatment with semaglutide 2.4mg or switch to placebo for 48 weeks.
The full results of the STEP 4 trial were presented Tuesday by Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) at the virtual Endocrine Society (ENDO) 2021 Annual Meeting and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
