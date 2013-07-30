More than 1 billion items prescribed in England every year

The UK’s Health and Social Care Information Centre (HSCIC) has released figures showing that more than 1 billion prescription items are dispensed in a year in England. The figures equate to 2.7 million a day or more than 1,900 a minute.
The figures represent a 62.2% per cent rise, an increase of 383.5 million, compared to a decade ago. Prescription items have also risen from 12.4 in 2002 per head of the population, to 18.7 in 2012.
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