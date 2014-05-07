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More than 100 new drugs in development to treat mental and addictive disorders by US pharma

Pharmaceutical
7 May 2014

The USA’s biopharmaceutical research companies currently are developing 119 novel new medicines to help improve the lives of the estimated 61.5 million Americans that are affected by mental health disorders, according to a new report by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

These drugs in development – all either in clinical trials or under review by the Food and Drug Administration – include 36 for schizophrenia, 29 for depression, 20 for substance/addictive disorders, 15 for attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and 15 for anxiety disorders, the report notes.

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