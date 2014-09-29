Thursday 8 January 2026

Moshe Manor appointed president and chief executive of Protalix BioTherapeutics

Pharmaceutical
29 September 2014
moshe-manor

Israeli pharma company Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE MKT: PLX) has appointed Moshe Manor as its new president and chief executive, effective from November 2.

He has served in several senior executive positions at Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutcal Industries (NYSE: TEVA) between 1984 and 2012, most recently as president of its Asia Pacific region where he led strategy and development of a high growth region for the company. Prior to this he was group vice president, global branded products, and led the innovative commercial and research and development franchises. He serves on the board of directors of Coronis Parnters and Kamedis, and is chairman of the board of directors of MEway Pharma, a startup.

Mr Manor said: “I am enthusiastic to become Protalix’s president and chief executive, and I look forward to being a part of the company’s revolutionary approach to developing recombinant therapeutic proteins. I believe my extensive experience in pharmaceutical marketing, as well as in the branded commercial and R&D franchises overseeing innovative drug development, will enable me, together with Protalix’s management team, to progress Protalix’s promising pipeline and ProCellExtechnology, and to expand ELEYSO’s market share. I am excited about the future of Protalix and glad to be part of it.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Poplar’s $50 million Series A to ‘transform treatment of atopic diseases’
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Generics
Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026
AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
7 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze