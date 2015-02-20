Thursday 8 January 2026

Move of Bayer’s Olivier Brandicourt to become Sanofi CEO confirmed

Pharmaceutical
20 February 2015
olivier-brandicourt-big

Confirming what the media had been saying most of the week, French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) late yesterday said that Olivier Brandicourt will become the firm’s chief executive, effective April 2.

Dr Brandicourt, a Frenchman and a trained physician, is currently chairman of the board of management of Germany’s Bayer HealthCare and member of the executive council of Bayer AG (BAYN: DE), having joined Bayer in November 2013. Having begun his industrial career in 1987 at Parke-Davis/Warner-Lambert, he subsequently joined Pfizer, where he held positions of increasing responsibility, becoming a member of its Executive Leadership Team in 2010. He faces the challenge of restoring stability to Sanofi’s management after the upheaval of recent months and overseeing a series of product launches that are crucial to the company’s prospects of fresh growth.

Serge Weinberg, chairman of the board of directors of Sanofi, and interim CEO since the ousting last October of Christopher Viehbacher, said: "Sanofi undertook a rigorous selection process to identify the right person to lead Sanofi forward at an important time for our company. I am very pleased that Olivier Brandicourt will be the next chief executive officer of Sanofi. Olivier Brandicourt's strong experience combined with his international profile, deep knowledge of US and emerging health care markets, and his capability to unite teams will provide new dynamism to Sanofi's strategy of diversification and innovation."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze