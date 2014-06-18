MRC Technology sells its melanocortin receptors program to Pfizer

UK-based technology transfer organization MRC Technology has sold its melanocortin receptors (MCRs) program, which includes a set of small molecules, to US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).
Targets for these small molecules came to the attention of MRC Technology from Mauro Perretti, Professor of Immunopharmacology at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), and MRC Technology ran a screening program in collaboration with QMUL. MCRs have a wide and varied distribution throughout the body, being found in the central nervous system, periphery and immune cells.
Revenue from deal will be reinvested in other collaborative programs
The undisclosed financial consideration received by MRC Technology from this transaction with Pfizer will be shared with QMUL’s William Harvey Research Institute, of which Prof Perretti is co-director. Under MRC Technology’s not-for-profit collaborative model, revenue retained from this transaction will be reinvested to support other collaborative programs within its drug discovery labs.
