MRCF invests in Australian antibiotics start-up Auspherix

Auspherix Pty, an early stage anti-infectives company developing novel antibiotics to treat resistant bacterial disease was launched today in Australia with A$1 million ($913,826) in start-up financing from Australia’s Medical Research Commercialisation Fund (MRCF).
Auspherix will in-license intellectual property from the ithree institute at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), emerging from research led by Ian Charles, Director of the ithree institute together with Dagmar Alber, ithree senior research fellow. Prof Charles and Dr Alber previously worked together at the successful UK anti-infectives company Arrow Therapeutics, of which Prof Charles was a co-founder.
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