MS therapeutics market led by Copaxone

The multiple sclerosis (MS) therapeutics market has been forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% over the next six years, increasing from a value of $8.1 billion in 2012, to reach a value of $17.6 billion by 2019, according to a new report added to the offering of Companiesandmarkets.com

Several therapies for multiple sclerosis exist, although there is no known cure. Multiple sclerosis is a chronic inflammatory demyelinating disease that affects the central nervous system (CNS).