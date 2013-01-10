Multiple sclerosis drug fingolimod may one day treat colorectal cancer, say US researchers

After uncovering a mechanism that promotes chronic intestinal inflammation and the development of colorectal cancer, scientists from Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center, USA, have found that fingolimod, a drug currently approved for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, could potentially eliminate or reduce the progression of colitis-associated cancer (CAC). The drug is marketed by Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) under the trade name Gilenya.
The study, published on-line in the journal Cancer Cell, was led by Sarah Spiegel, Mann T and Sara Lowry Chair in Oncology, co-leader of the Cancer Cell Signaling program at VCU Massey Cancer Center and chairwoman of the Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Department at the VCU School of Medicine. Dr Spiegel's team discovered that increased production of an enzyme known as sphingosine kinase 1 (SphK1) causes cells lining the intestine to produce more of a signaling molecule known as sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P), which activates a variety of biological mechanisms that lead to chronic intestinal inflammation and the development and progression of CAC. The researchers then used animal models to demonstrate that fingolimod decreased expression of SphK1 and S1P's receptor, S1PR1, which subsequently interfered with the development and progression of CAC, even after tumors were established.
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