Mundipharma a company that is transformed, unique and partnership-driven, says Marco Cerato

UK-based Mundipharma is a unique player in healthcare, with Marco Cerato (pictured above), its senior vice president, business development and strategic partnerships, telling The Pharma Letter that it “has always functioned slightly differently to other pharma companies.”

In fact, the group calls itself a network of independent associated companies, with its structure set up around what Mundipharma can offer its partners – a presence in every country outside the USA, but locally-powered.

Mr Cerato said: “Companies in the network can focus on the needs of their market and keep pace with local regulatory and healthcare sector developments. We pursue a total partnership approach whereby we space from pure licensing or divestment deals to co-development to co-promotion/co-marketing collaborations.