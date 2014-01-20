Mundipharma strengthens patent rights for heroin substitution in deal with Phoenux

Privately-held drugmaker Mundipharma International has acquired exclusive global rights to a family of patents for heroin substitution, including a morphine/naloxone combination from Switzerland-based Phoenux.

The current number of problem opioid users in Europe can be estimated at about 1.4 million, or 0.41% of the adult population, with heroin being by far the most widely used opioid. Heroin addiction is a complex health condition which often requires long-term treatment and care. More than half of all illicit drug related deaths are thought to be due to opioid dependence3 with an estimated 10,000-20,000 users dying each year from overdose, drug-related infectious diseases, violence and other causes.

“Mundipharma has a strong understanding of the complex issues associated with opioid dependence and potential abuse. Mundipharma plans to invest in new studies to investigate and determine the role that these treatments could play in improving the lives of those living with heroin addiction,” commented Karen Reimer, general manager of Mundipharma Research, Europe.