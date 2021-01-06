Mycovia announces positive topline results for oteseconazole

USA-based Mycovia Pharmaceuticals has announced positive top-line results from the Phase III ultraVIOLET trial of oteseconazole.

The firm is testing the novel, investigational oral therapy in recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC), also known as chronic yeast infection, a debilitating infectious condition.

Oteseconazole is designed to be highly selective for its pathogenic target, with fewer side effects and improved efficacy over current treatment options.