Myrexis board approves liquidation and dissolution plan

US cancer and autoimmune diseases drug developer Myrexis (Nasdaq: MYRX) said on Friday that its board of directors has determined, after extensive and careful consideration of potential strategic alternatives, that it is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders to dissolve the firm and liquidate its assets.
Based on the estimated reserve, Myrexis believes that it will pay its shareholders between $72.9 million and $77.9 million, or around $2.72 to $2.91 per share, based on the common stock outstanding as of November 2. The news saw shares of Myrexis, a mid-2009 spin-out of Myriad Genetics, rise up to 23% to $2.87 in extended trading, having closed at $2.34 in normal hours.
In connection with the dissolution and liquidation, which is subject to shareholder approval, the company intends to distribute to its shareholders all available cash, except such cash as is required for paying or making reasonable provision for known and potential liabilities and other obligations of Myrexis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze